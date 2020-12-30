West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (24 – 30 Dec 2020)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

MORE THAN 55,000 PEOPLE FLEE AHEAD OF GENERAL ELECTIONS

Insecurity and fear of attacks ahead of the general elections have led 55,000 to flee their home. Increase of violence has been observed in several parts of the country, attacks against humanitarian actors have also been noted, with17 incidents recorded this past week alone.

This situation has prevented hundreds of thousand people in the west and center of the country from receiving urgent, life-saving assistance. The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic has expressed her serious concern for the escalation of tensions and appealed for the scale up of funding for the humanitarian response.

MALI

ONGOING NEEDS ASSESSMENT IN DINANGOUROUN FOLLOWING ATTACKS

The commune of Dinangouroun in Mopti and several villages in Koro district have suffered multiple attacks, including explosive devices on roads and the destruction of communication networks. The torrential rains in September had already caused flooding, the destruction of 663 houses, 316 granaries and the displacement of hundreds of affected people to other parts of the village. A needs assessment mission led by NRC visited the village to assess and identify the most urgent needs.

NIGER

ALMOST 1000 PEOPLE IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE FOLLOWING ATTACKS IN TOUMOUR

A multisectoral assessment mission led by IRC in Boudouri assessed humanitarian needs, following violent attacks perpetrated by armed men that left at least 28 people dead, 1,000 houses and the local market burned. According to the assessment results, 979 people consisting of IDPs and refugees fled Toumour town where some of them had lived since 2014 and found refuge at the Boudouri IDP site. Priority needs include shelter/NFIs, WASH, food, protection, education, and health care. Since their arrival on the site, 100% of the IDPs depend on the host community for food, making their feeding habit extremely critical.

NIGERIA

RENOVATION OF OVER 500 SHELTERS IN BANKI AHEAD OF REFUGEE RETURNS

Partners in Banki town, Bama LGA are finalizing plans to commence renovation of some 500 new shelters at the main camp extension areas that were destroyed in October. The shelters were constructed as part of efforts to decongest the main camp following the increasing influx of new arrivals including returnee refugees from neighboring Cameroon. The decision to commence immediate renovation of the shelters was informed by the planned return of over 8,000 Nigerian refugees from the Minawao region of Cameroon, who will need immediate shelter support so as not to further exacerbate congestion in the main camp. Partners are working with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and military command to double security in the area. Three months ration of food and basic NFIs are also being mobilized ahead of arrival of the refugees in the coming weeks.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

7,200 NEWLY IDENTIFIED IDPS IN THE NORTH OF UVIRA TERRITORY, SOUTH KIVU

The report of a humanitarian update mission, carried out jointly by six humanitarian actors from 1st-10th December in several villages in the Ruzizi health zone, confirmed the presence of around 4,000 new IDPs in several localities in Luberizi groupement. These IDPs have fled due to attacks attributed to armed individuals in the agricultural zone of Rukobero. Local civil society organizations have also reported the arrival of around 3,150 people between 12th and 17th of December. They reportedly fled clashes between Congolese soldiers and armed militia in the Ruzizi plain.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs