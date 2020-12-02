West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 Nov – 02 December 2020)

REGIONAL

LAUNCH OF THE GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN OVERVIEW 2021

The UN and partner organizations aim to help 160 million people most in need across 56 countries next year, which will require $35 billion. The Global Humanitarian Overview for 2021 highlights an increase by 40% of people in need worldwide, with a record 235 million people requiring humanitarian assistance and protection. Violent conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated vulnerabilities globally. In West and central Africa, the number of people in need has increased by 35%, with over 60 million needing assistance due to persisting conflicts and growing insecurity in the region’s hotspots, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change. Close to 13 million people have had to flee their homes, 1.5 million more than a year ago. Over 14 million people are food insecure in the Sahel – two times more than one year ago, with North-East Nigeria and Burkina Faso at risk of slipping into famine. In the Central insecurity has rapidly deteriorated. The number of food insecure people in Burkina Faso has tripled – from 1.2 million to 3.3 million, with severe malnutrition rates amongst IDPs. Escalating violence in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon has displaced over a million people, with over 700,000 children out of school. The persisting conflict in Nigeria’s North-East region has affected millions of people and left 4.3 million people food insecure. Since 2018, the number of IDPs in the region has risen twentyfold. In the Lake Chad Basin, incursions and violent incidents remain common, leading to additional displacement and needs.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

OVER 800 VICTIMS OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN KASAI CENTRAL

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provided medical and psychological support to 898 victims of sexual violence, including 160 minors, in Kasai Central, between July and September 2020. 77 per cent of victims reported having been assaulted in 2020, mainly by armed persons (59.5% of perpetrators). Sexual violence continues to be a concern in Kasai Central where very few actors are involved in the legal and judicial support and socioeconomic reintegration of victims.

CAMEROON

FLOODS RESTRICT ACCESS TO 16,500 DISPLACED PEOPLE IN FAR NORTH REGION

Heavy rains in the Far North region have restricted access to 16,500 displaced people in Fotokol, Logone et Chari division Canoes are being used to reach Fotokol, as many roads have been reported impassable due to flooding, considerably increasing the cost of transportation for goods and humanitarian staff. While response efforts are ongoing, lack of resources and access constraints continue to limit the capacity of actors to ensure quality response. The humanitarian crisis in Cameroon’s humanitarian response is the second most underfunded in West and Central Africa.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

WARNINGS OF INCREASED INSTABILITY IN CAR

The IASC Early Warning, Early Action and Readiness Analysis (EWEAR) warns of « risks of high concern » in CAR over the next six months, with potential serious humanitarian consequences. The December elections could lead to increased political and ethnic tensions, intercommunal clashes, and the collapse of the peace process. Violence in the northeast of the country is likely to intensify between armed groups. Moreover, 2.3 million people are projected to face food insecurity by April 2021. Escalation of violence would likely further limit access to fields and increase food prices, pushing an additional 140,000 people into extreme poverty.

