West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 April – 3 May 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

RESURGENCE OF CRIMINALITY REDUCING HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

Since the withdrawal of armed forces to the Kambakota and Ouogo axes, a resurgence of criminality has been observed, including armed attacks on civilians and health workers. The surge in criminality considerably reduces humanitarian access. Aid agencies do not have access to the Kambakota and Ouogo axes, except for medical evacuations enabled by community health workers. In addition, for the past two years, there have not been any patrols of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in these localities due to the Ouham River ferry being out of service.

CAMEROON

OVER 10,000 PEOPLE RECENTLY DISPLACED IN THE NORTH-WEST DUE TO ONGOING VIOLENCE

In its latest displacement tracking matrix, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported 10,000 people have been displaced in the North-West region of Cameroon between 11 and 26 April due to ongoing violence. The displaced population has sought shelter and safety in nearby bushes, villages, and towns. However, they have critical food, shelter, protection, non-food items, water and sanitation, and health needs. The situation in the North-West and South-West regions remains concerning with continued violence, targeted attacks, destruction of property, and increased use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The population continues to be caught in the middle of the crisis, subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment and kidnappings. Some people are targeted for alleged association with parties to the conflict while others have been injured or killed by stray bullets during crossfire.

CHAD

OVER 10,000 FLEE TO SOUTHERN CHAD FROM CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Military operations conducted on 11-12 April in the northern Central African Republic (CAR) led thousands of people to flee to Sido, a small town in southern Chad. As of 24 April, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have registered 7,212 Chadian returnees and 3,325 refugees. Most of the displaced have found shelter in school classrooms and in a temporary site provided by the local authorities in Sido. Discussions to help relocate the returnees and refugees our underway. Aid organizations are carrying out assessments in Sido and the World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it will provide a month’s worth of food supplies to the newly displaced.

NIGERIA

OVER 40,000 NEWLY DISPLACED IN YOBE STATE

On 29 April and 2 May, attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) displaced more than 40,000 residents – almost the entire population – of Kannama town, headquarters of Yunusari local government area, in Yobe State, bordering Niger. Several houses and critical facilities were destroyed during these attacks. The new displacement came barely a week after some 150,000 residents of Geidam town, which is also in Yobe State, were forced to flee following an attack by NSAG operatives. Kannama hosts large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled violence. The government of neighbouring Bauchi State has confirmed an influx of IDPs from the Geidam/Yunusari axis as of 3 May.

Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs