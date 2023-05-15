Western NDC Regional Director of Elections commends party delegates

Mr Emmanuel Papa Assan, Western Regional Director for Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the various contributions of constituents that inured to a peaceful election over the weekend.

He was delighted that women’s representation had also seen a significant improvement with all five female contestants winning their slots to lead their various constituents in the 2024 general elections.

The Director of Elections described the figure as the highest female representation in the Region since 1993.

Mr Assan who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency said, ‘We are proud of them, and we appreciate the decision by their respective constituencies.’

Projecting into the election 2024, he said the party was convinced that with the required mobilization skills and greater efforts on the part of the party faithful, the NDC would eventually have a massive land in the Parliament House.

The Elections saw Mr Emmanuel Kofi Buah, Isaac Adjei-Mensah, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe and Lawyer Fiifi Buckman for Ellembelle, Wassa East, Prestea Huni Valley and Kwesimintsim going unopposed.

Sekondi constituency elected Mr Nyameke Blay, while Mavis Bissue leads Ahanta West, lawyer Fredrick Faidoo becomes Takoradi’s Parliamentary Candidate, with Joana Guan Cudjoe leading Amenfi Central.

The Amenfi West constituency elected Mr Eric Afful while Effia chose Mr Majeed Dokurugu and Shama settled on Ms Emelia Arthur.

Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah leads the Essikado-Ketan constituency and Mrs Dorcas Toffey for Jomoro.

Meanwhile, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, and Mpohor are still on hold.

In the Presidential votes, Former President John Dramani Mahama polled 1, 721 votes, Kojo Bonsu had three votes, while Kwabena Duffour recorded 15 votes with three rejected ballots recorded.

Source: Ghana News Agency