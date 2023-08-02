Assistance Chief Officer Grade II Amagnoh Philip Kudzo, the Western North Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has appealed to corporate institutions and individuals in the Region to support the Regional fire command fix broken down fire tenders to help firefighting in the region.

According to him, two out of the Six fire tenders in the region were broken down, making it difficult for them to effectively execute their mandate.

Mr Amagnoh, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, indicated that the Chief fire officer had assisted the Regional command to fix the broken down Fire tender of Wiaiwso and commended the Chief fire officer for the support.

He, however, said the Regional Fire command would still need support from institutions and individuals to fix that of Debeiso, which had also broken down in order to respond to fire calls.

Mr Amagnoh said Waiwso, Adabokrom, Debeiso, Juabose, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai and Enchi were the districts that had fire tenders in the Western North region.

He explained that the Juabose fire tender now covered Bodi, with Waiwso municipal fire tender covering Akontombra district while that of Enchi cared for Dadieso.

He said the Service would again need fuel and motor bikes to intensify bush fire education in remote areas.

‘We are appealing that corporate institutions, individuals and residents from the Western North Region both home and abroad to come to our aide because fire do not tell when it will come.’

He emphasized that fire was hazardous and that his outfit was ever ready to protect lives and properties, ‘considering the economic activities springing up in the region we will need good fire tenders that will enable us to prepare for any eventualities.

‘I have written series of letters to institutions and individuals who are yet to respond but I believe this appeal would yield positive results.’

Source: Ghana News Agency