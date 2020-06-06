WFP Chad Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

6,256 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.5 m cash-based transfers made

USD 67 m six months (May – October 2020) net funding requirements

633,455 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP continues to deliver life-saving food and nutritional assistance in a secure environment, to protect beneficiaries from COVID-19. In April, WFP adapted the school feeding programme to provide take-away rations to 120,195 primary school students and 5,568 adolescents, across six provinces in the Sahelian belt.

• Some 1,000 migrants deported from Libya, currently confined in IOM facilities in Ounianga Kebir, started receiving hot meals cooked by the Chadian Red Cross.

WFP transported 52 mt of food from its warehouse in Abeche and is ready to scale-up support, in case of new arrivals.

• WFP and the Chadian Red Cross continued to provide hot meals to 3,000 people -mostly students- who returned from Cameroon and had to be quarantined in N’Djamena and sites of Koutéré, Bongor and Léré.

• WFP and its donors agreed to exceptionally provide emergency food assistance at half rations to 143,000 refugees in the provinces of Wadi Fira and Ennedi Est until September. This will prevent movements in and out of camps, in line with Government efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the six camps in these provinces, emergency food assistance was put on halt months ago, while refugees negotiated the transition from blanket distributions (for all refugees) to targeted distributions (based on vulnerability).

• To mitigate the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in rural areas, WFP revised its lean season planning to include all people in phase 3 (crisis), even if the departments they live in are not declared in crisis. This brings up the number of beneficiaries from 378,000 to over 550,000 people. The emergency response will be extended from three to four months and assistance will be delivered in two distribution cycles, to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Field level agreements are under finalization, to ensure appropriate coverage in the most affected areas. This year, WFP will work with 14 NGOs (including 11 national) for lean season interventions.

• UNHAS informed user organizations of global efforts to launch critical passenger air transport services. A weekly connection Accra-N’Djamena-Accra will be established early May. Flights will be operated in compliance with the Government’s public health procedures.

• UN agencies partnered with traditional custodians of information to raise awareness on COVID-19: journalists in cities and community workers and local ‘troubadours’ in the countryside.

Source: World Food Programme