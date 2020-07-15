WFP Regional Bureau for the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), Central Asia & Eastern Europe COVID-19 Situation Report #9, 19 June – 2 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 12 July, there were 735,702 reported cases of COVID-19 within the countries covered by RBC. There has been a 21 percent increase in cases over the last two weeks (28 June – 12 July) and a 51 percent increase in cases over the last month (18 June – 12 July).

Several governments in the region announced the easing of restrictions during the reporting period, among which are Algeria, Armenia, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia and Turkey. Contrarily, Iran and the State of Palestine have re-imposed measures following a surge in reported cases.

On 29 June 2020, WFP launched its Global Response Plan to COVID-19. The plan estimates that in the Regional Bureau Cairo region, which covers the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, an additional 12 million people have become food insecure since the onset of COVID-19. This is a 29 percent increase from 41 million to 53 million food insecure people in the region in 2020.

Source: World Food Programme