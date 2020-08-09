WFP Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa COVID-19 Situation Report #2, 30 June 2020

Highlights

• Revised food security estimates for West Africa indicate that COVID-19’s compounded impact could drive a further increase in the number of food insecure people, from 24.5 million people pre-COVID-19 to 57.5 million by the end of 2020 (135 percent increase).

• As the food security situation worsens, WFP and UNICEF had also estimated that the number of children with acute malnutrition will increase from an initial figure of 9.7 million to 11.6 million by the end of the year (18 percent increase).

• From an approximately 13.4 million beneficiaries planned before COVID-19 emergency, WFP plans to reach an additional 8.9 million beneficiaries in the region for the second half of 2020, totaling 22.3 million people.

• The revised 2020 budget amounts to USD 1.15 billion and the six-months net funding requirements (July-December 2020) are USD 770 million, representing 67 percent of overall requirements. Overall, 14 out of 19 country offices in the region are reporting shortfalls of above 50 percent of their six-month requirements, including all the Level 2 and Level 3 emergency countries (Central Sahel, Cameroon, CAR, and Nigeria).

• Prioritized life-saving activities are ongoing, in line with COVID-19 preventive measures set up, as well as critical technical support to Governments and partners. Meanwhile, resilience and school feeding activities remain suspended in most of the country offices if not reoriented. In a number of countries however, school feeding activities have gradually resumed, with the partial or full reopening of schools (in Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea).

• Country offices in the region, such as Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria and Senegal are scaling up cashbased transfers (CBTs), linked in part to the higher urban nature of the COVID-19 response. As the upcoming lean season and impact of COVID-19 are increasing local food prices, CBT transfers are being adjusted to market prices when necessary.

Source: World Food Programme