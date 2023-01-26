WFP welcomes major donation of €65.5 million from the European Union in Eastern and Southern Africa to address the unprecedented global food crisis in eleven countries

NAIROBI / JOHANNESBURG –?An essential and timely contribution of €65.5 million from the European Union, received through its Humanitarian Aid department (ECHO), has been immediately put to work by WFP to address the unprecedented needs caused by the global effects of the war in Ukraine, climate shocks, conflict, and economic pressures.

The special funding was welcomed by WFP for its operations in DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

“The number of severely hungry people in countries across Eastern and Southern Africa hit new peaks in 2022, and we continue to face an unprecedented global food crisis today,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “As we begin a very uncertain 2023, the European Union has stepped up at a critical time for some of the most vulnerable communities on the planet, who live with the daily threat of starvation. We are truly thankful for their partnership.”

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said “The global food insecurity is our utmost concern, including in Eastern and Southern Africa . ?Just now, famine is already knocking on the door in Somalia. The newly-allocated funds will help those in a dire situation meet their emergency food needs. We remain committed to supporting our humanitarian partners, like the WFP, in providing assistance to those who need it the most.”

Much of the funding will go towards meeting the basic food and nutrition needs of millions of people across eastern and southern Africa. This includes, among other emergencies, the millions of people in need of assistance in Sudan, those affected by conflict in northern Mozambique, and Burundian and Congolese refugees in Tanzania.

Targeting eleven countries, the contribution allows WFP to provide life-saving assistance at a time when humanitarian needs continue to soar.

Source: World Food Programme