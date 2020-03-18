WHO certify Baney Research laboratory for COVID 19 detection

The Baney Research laboratory has received the quality control certification for the detection of COVID 19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The rapid intervention by the Baney Research Laboratory team, with the support of the Swiss Institute for Tropical Medicine, regarding a suspected case of the new coronavirus, on 30th January 2020, has placed the Equatoguinean centre as one of the benchmark laboratories in the Central Africa region.

According to the WHO, the quality of a laboratory can be defined as the exactitude, reliability and punctuality of its reported analytical results. The analytical results must be as accurate as possible, all aspects of the analytical operations must be reliable, and the reporting of the results must be punctual in order to be useful in within the clinical context or for public health. To 17th March, the Baney Research Laboratory has carried out 53 COVID 19 tests, and detected 3 positive cases.

The certification by the WHO for COVID 19 detection is the first recognition for Equatorial Guinea and for the Government of the Republic of its efforts to have a laboratory operating at the highest levels of quality. We should recall that the Baney Research Laboratory is also working on the development of a vaccine against malaria, and there are various studies in progress, in several areas of public health, and one on febrile causes.

Next step: ISO 15189 certification

At present, the Baney Research Centre is the subject of several audits in order to obtain Integrated Certification, on a global level, in accordance with the ISO 15189 standard, which sets out all the requirements for clinical laboratories that analyse biological samples of human origin. In the near future the Baney Research laboratory will welcome a group of auditors who, following the SLIPTA check-list developed by the WHO for laboratories on the African continent, will decide whether the Equatoguinean centre meets the conditions to be awarded this accreditation.

The purpose of the ISO 15189 Certification is that the Equatoguinean centre becomes recognised as competent in identifying and selecting medical tests and clinical analyses, throughout the world. Compliance with this international standard is also an effective commercialisation tool for medical and clinical laboratories, and a passport to submit offers to contractors who require independently verified laboratories.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office