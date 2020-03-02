Widening of references for Second Council of Ministers

The Minister for Information Press and Radio and Minister Spokesperson for the Government Eugenio Nze Obiang held a press conference following the Second Council of Ministers meeting held on Friday 28th February to report on the matters covered during the session. The meeting took place at the People’s palace in Malabo under the presidency of the President of the Republic H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo accompanied by the Prime Minister of the Government Charged with Administrative Coordination Francisco Pascual Obama Asue and the First and Second Vice Prime Ministers Clemente Engonga Nguema Onguene and A�ngel Mesue Mibuy respectively and other members of the executive.

After the opening of the meeting in the name of the People of Equatorial Guinea and after listening to the synthesis report presented by the Prime Minister of the Government the Council of Ministers heard the report on the evolution of income during the 2019 economic period and the justification of current account income for the month January this year presented by the Secretary of State Charged with the General State Treasury Milagrosa Obono Angue.

Furthermore the Government member pointed out that non-petroleum income collection for January to December 2019 was 207817771804 Franco CFA representing an increase of 11.7 percent with respect to the forecast of 186280000000 Franco CFA. This increase is basically explained by the collection by the Ministry for Finance the Economy and Planning Public Works (Tolls) Fishing and Water Resources.

The Government member suggested that as many ministerial departments had not reached their annual ceilings apart from the previously mentioned ministries then efforts should be coordinated in order to channel their income streams through the mechanisms designed by the Government in order to obtain the defined or set results.

Within this context the Secretary of State Charged with Autonomous Bodies and Companies with a State Shareholding Nicolas Fernando Okiri Abaha revealed in his explanatory note that the autonomous bodies and companies with a State shareholding received during the 2019 economic period subsidies of 40291200000 Franco CFA and generated a total of 853966574763 Franco CFA in income. With respect to costs they used a total of 366243555242 Franco CFA.

On balance the result was positive at 513934219521 Franco CFA. According to the Government member these bodies provide employment for 9862 citizens.

After the presentation of data the Council of Ministers studied and debated the Draft Project for the Law Regulating Sexual and Reproductive Rights in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea presented by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Salomon Nguema Owono.

In the presentation of motives the Government member said that under the imperatives of article 5 number 1 and 2 and 13.1 and 22 of Republic of Equatorial Guinea Basic Law which guarantee physical and moral integrity and personal and family privacy the decision to have children and when to have them had been raised to the level of fundamental right. In this way the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea is showing its respect for the individual rights of citizens and abstaining from interference in the free choice to have children and when to have them.

Along those lines he explained that the Draft law ultimately aimed for the legal protection of the techniques of assisted human reproduction which permit a solution to the problem of infertility and sterility for a wide number of couples beset by these problems. The adoption of legislation on the legal use of these techniques insisted the Minister allowed recognition of a health problem which already exists within many families and which forces them to go to other countries and experts in order to solve the problem.

The Draft Law which was finally approved by the Council of Ministers has 3 headings 85 articles 1 additional provision 2 transitional provisions 1 repeal provision and 1 final provision and is a key instrument in the implementation of the techniques of human assisted reproduction. The technical committee will be the regulatory body for the authorised centres providing treatment through the techniques of human assisted reproduction.

The fourth point on the agenda presented by the Minister for Work Employment Promotion and Social Security Celestino Bonifacio Bakale Obiang referred to the Draft General Employment Law in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

In his presentation he affirmed that employment had never been unrelated to the economic indicators of a nation in other words it is a consequence of them as they directly influence the capital investor. In addition he stressed that the entrepreneur or capital investor and the human being or worker are the main players in a working relationship providing mutual benefit which has always justified the existence of the work or labour market.

The Minister Celestino Bonifacio Bacale Obiang said that the new general employment law included the following innovations:

– A section on contractual models was being introduced with the aim of stimulating contracting

– Work by the under 18s and over 16s was being included provided this did not involve risks to health or education in line with the provisions of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

– The Mediation and Arbitration Service was being included which was free and instructed workers and employers thus avoiding an accumulation of cases before the labour courts.

– Many of the concepts affecting dismissals are being modified including the establishment of long service at 20 days which will cheapen dismissal and signify relief for employers.

This Draft Law was also approved by the Council of Ministers.

The council continued with the project for the Order calling elections for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Children’s Parliament presented by the First Vice Prime Minister of the Government and Minister for Education University Teaching and Sports Clemente Engonga Nguema Onguene.

When justifying this draft Order the Government member said that the executive of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea true to its international commitments and specifically those commitments related to the convention on children’s rights through decree number 21/2013 of 28th January created the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Children’s Parliament with the aim of continuing to create and promote public policy that contributed towards constructing a society with equal opportunities and to stimulate the participation of boys girls and teenagers in social development in order to make more effective the defence and promotion of the Human Rights mentioned above.

The elections for the Equatorial Guinea Children’s Parliament will take place on Sunday 26th April 2020 and the Council of Ministers has determined that the electorate will be all boys girls and teenagers of Equatoguinean nationality between 8 and 17 years of age who are formally registered at public or private centres throughout the nations for the 2019-2020 school year.

The number of seat holders has been set at 100 with a further 100 substitutes with proportional distribution across the school districts in the country.

This project was approved by the Council of Ministers.

In Any Other Business the first to speak was the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima to present the report on the 2020 investment agenda and the projects selected.

In his presentation the Government member indicated that following the success of the programme for energy year 2019 the initiative of 2020 investment year had arisen with the aim of attracting investors for projects in the hydrocarbons sector selected by the ministry as a contribution to the economic diversification of our country.

The Minster for Mines and Hydrocarbons insisted that in order to achieve the objective a promotional agenda for the projects will be implemented at various international events culminating in a conference in our country on 1st and 2nd June at which the main agreements reached with selected companies for each project will be signed and to end the year there will be an Economic Forum for Africa on 25th and 26th November which will coincide with the laying of the first stones for the projects.

For his part the Minister of State Charged with Regional Integration Baltasar Engonga Edjo presented to the Council of Ministers plenary the reports on the results of the extraordinary summit of CEEAC Heads of State held in Libreville in the Gabonese Republic on 18th December 2019 and the official visit to the NKOK special economic zone in Libreville in the Gabonese Republic.

In relation to the IX Conference of CEEAC Heads of State and Governments at which were present the Presidents from Chad Central African Republic SAPound o Tome and Principe and the Prime Minister of the Government Francisco Pascual Obama Asue representing H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo the Government member explained that after analysing the report from the Council of Ministers those in attendance approved and signed the following legal instruments relating to CEEAC institutional reform:

– CEEAC visa treaty

– Peace and Security Council protocol

– Financial regulation

– Personnel statute

– Organigram

With respect to the official visit by the Equatoguinean delegation to the NKOK special economic zone the Minister of State indicated that the special economic zone in Libreville currently had 20000 employees and 90 companies operating in various sectors of industrial and commercial activities and other services. Inspired by the model of the NKOK special economic zone Baltasar Engonga Edjo reported to the Council of Ministers of a joint mission made up of CEMAC members.

The OLAM group visited our country to see first hand the state of the execution of projects adopted under the CEMAC Regional Economic Programme retained by the community at the meeting held in Douala in July 2019. These include the construction programme for the bridge over the River Campo The Construction Project for a stretch of road Kogo – Akurenam – Modum; the project for electrical interconnection between Equatorial Guinea and Gabon at Ebebiyin – Bitam – Mongomoyen – Oyem Akurenam – Modum; the integrated development programme for the creation of a special economic zone and the construction of a dry port which will assist the port road and airport infrastructures in the country to be profitable and will favour commercial exchange in the subregion at the port of Bata for imported goods destined for outlying zones such as the provinces of the north of Gabon and the south of Cameroon.

In his higher instructions H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo invited the members of the Executive to apply rigorous management in the collection of income.

He also instructed them to take the corresponding measures and act in accordance with the threat from the Coronavirus epidemic due to its spread to various countries with a land air or sea connection to Equatorial Guinea as it was a global health emergency.

Finally the President of the Republic closed the meeting with cheers for the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office