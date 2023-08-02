

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of University of Education (UEW), has urged members of District Societies of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), to uphold the dignity and reputation of the Accountancy Profession.

He made the call at the inauguration of the Winneba District Society of the ICAG, and the induction of five-member executives at Winneba and urged them to work with diligence and excellence.

The executives with four-year tenure of office, is chaired by Mr. Shadrack Nkatiah of the accounts department of UEW.

The ICAG is a forum for its members to promote the interest and welfare of the professionals and to enhance the ethics of the profession in the district.

It will also serve as a bridge between the Institute and the public and create the platform for Chartered Accountants in Winneba and its environs to amplify their impact in the district and beyond.

Prof Mitchual, applauded Mr Nkatiah and the entire executive committee for their vision, initiative, suppor

t and guidance given towards the formation of the District ICAG.

He stated that the accountancy profession was one of the most respected and valued professions globally, playing a vital role in integrity, transparency and accountability in almost every facet of the society as well as contributing towards the economic development and social welfare of the nation.

‘The accountancy profession is therefore a noble and honourable profession that requires high standards of competence, ethics, and professionalism,’ he stated.

The V.C said, the UEW was a premier institution of higher learning in Ghana, with a mission to produce professional educators and to promote quality higher education.

‘It was therefore proud of the consistent outstanding performance of graduates from the School of Business Education in the professional qualifying examinations of the ICAG and the reigning champions of Graphic Tertiary Business Sense Challenge,’ he stated.

According to Prof Mitchual, UEW and ICAG, have a lot in common regard

ing values of excellence, integrity, service and the vision of advancing knowledge, skills and innovation.

He assured that the University will continue to collaborate with ICAG in various areas, such as curriculum development, research, training, consultancy, outreach programmes, exchanging ideas, experiences and best practices to support each other in their respective endeavours.

He reminded the members of the Winneba District Society to be firm in their journey when they faced obstacles and setbacks which may sometimes change their course of action.

He also urged them to be passionate about their work if they were to achieve excellence and overcome challenges.

Ms Sena Dake, President of the ICAG, schooled the members of the Winneba District Society on currents updates of the ICAG and the District Societies and latter led the Executives to take the oath of office and allegiance and sworn them into office.

She urged them to execute their duties strictly in accordance with rules and regulations of the ICA

G and that of the Society to enjoy the accountancy profession and to serve the society well.

Source:Ghana News Agency