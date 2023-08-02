Spain booked their first-ever Women’s World Cup final ticket after defeating Sweden 2-1 in a tense affair at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday evening.

The win would see Spain meet either co-host Australia or England for the showdown on Sunday, August 20 at the Sydney Stadium in Australia.

Coming into the match as the team to concede only two goals, Sweden’s aim to progress to the final was rocked by 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona’s late goal to end the Swede’s dream.

It was Paralluelo who struck first in the 81st with her brilliant display to find the bottom corner of the net. In what appeared as the winning goal, La Roja’s joy was short-lived when Sweden pulled parity minutes later through Rebecka Blomqvist.

The search for the winning goal heightened after Sweden’s equaliser, and it did not take long for Carmona’s screamer to put Spain ahead again in the 90th minute to send the fans into wild jubilation.

The last spot is up for grabs when Australia battles England at the Sydney Stadium tomorrow.

