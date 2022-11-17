“Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Cloud Exhibition of China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Week Is Opened (Overseas – Africa Edition)

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 16, 2022, “Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Cloud Exhibition of China-Africa Cultural Cooperation and Exchange Week, which is hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Jinhua Municipal People’s Government, and which is organized by Jinhua Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, is held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The “Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Cloud Exhibition unfolds panorama of Jinhua, Zhejiang in terms of history, scenery, art, intangible cultural heritage, food, etc. Jinhua is the world city of small commodities and the international cultural city of film and television, which is characterized by the “opening of the Silk Road”. Jinhua has the famous Dongyang wood carving, Jinhua ham, millennium tribute tea, and rice wine, all of which have great global influence.

Mr. Chen Guangsheng, Party Secretary of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Mr. Ruan Ganghui, Vice Mayor of Jinhua City, both made online speeches at the opening ceremony. They hope through the Cloud Exhibition, Zhejiang would give full play to its advantages in cultural cooperation and exchange with Africa, enhance the international reputation of Jinhua, and promote the continuous warming of cultural exchanges between China and Africa.

Wang Siping, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania，says the activity will strengthen mutual understanding and exchanges between Jinhua, Zhejiang and Africa, and the cooperation between the two sides in culture and tourism will become broader and brighter; Amos Nnko, Deputy Director Amos Nnko of Tanzania Tourist Board, Ministry of National Resources and Tourism, says the Cloud Exhibition will provide experience to promote China-Africa cooperation. She says she is very glad to see China and Africa go hand in hand in the fields of culture, art and tourism.

After the opening ceremony, the “Wonderful Jinhua, Fascinating Africa” Cloud Exhibition is launched online simultaneously in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Djibouti, Ethiopia and other countries. The African people can enjoy the beautiful scenery and cultural customs of Jinhua, Zhejiang in China through the Internet, and improve their understanding and awareness of Jinhua, Zhejiang and even China.

