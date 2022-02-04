Woolpert Acquires eTrac Inc., a Vessel-Based Hydrographic Survey Firm Headquartered in California

This merger combines complementary marine technology products and services to better serve U.S. and international clients with integrated capabilities.

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Woolpert has acquired eTrac Inc., a vessel-based hydrographic survey and marine technology firm that conducts custom and integrated marine services for projects across the U.S. and its territories. These services include collecting and processing hydrographic survey and bathymetric mapping data for coastal mapping, navigation safety and nautical charting, high-resolution multibeam sonar data for shipping channel dredging and pipeline inspections, underwater imagery and aerial lidar data for change analysis, and vessel positioning and monitoring.

This acquisition combines the hydrographic survey and multibeam sonar expertise of eTrac with Woolpert’s aerial topographic, bathymetric and geospatial capabilities to deepen service offerings, leverage inherent synergies, achieve operational efficiencies and extend geographic reach. It also unites eTrac’s fleet of survey vessels with Woolpert’s 49 manned and unmanned aircraft.

eTrac is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., and has offices in Texas, Washington and Alaska. eTrac will become part of Woolpert’s geospatial sector and will expand to serve clients throughout the U.S. and around the world.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 1,600 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

About eTrac Inc.

eTrac Inc. was established in 2003 as a hydrographic survey, vessel positioning and marine instrumentation firm. eTrac has quickly grown to include over 40 employees in several offices along the coastal United States. The firm has earned a strong reputation among many sectors of the hydrographic industry, including government agencies and private industry. Its equipment fleet has also grown to include geophysical survey vessels as well as several ultra-portable, shallow water survey craft. eTrac is committed to continual reinvestment in industry leading equipment and knowledgeable staff to complete multibeam, singlebeam, sidescan, subbottom, mobile lidar and water-level surveys required by our clients. For more, visit etracinc.com.

Media contact: Woolpert PR Manager Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=knDzoTW7-kA