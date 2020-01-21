Words from Ambassador Qi Mei to mark 50th anniversary of China-Equatorial Guinea diplomatic relations

We are reproducing the words uttered by the People’s Republic of China Ambassador, Qi Mei, on 18th January, at the National Park in Malabo, during the Cultural Evening held to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Equatorial Guinea and China.

Excellency, Mr. Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, distinguished authorities, ladies, gentlemen, friends:

Good evening!

First of all, I would like to express the warmest of welcomes to the Cultural Evening to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Equatorial Guinea, and the Chinese New Year. I want to thank the Chinese Ministry for Culture and Tourism and the Equatorial Guinea Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for the solid support for this event, together with the Artistic Group from the Coal Mine of China for having travelled thousands of kilometres in order to give us a great party.

The Evening today is the start of a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Equatorial Guinea.

Throughout those 50 years, China has strongly supported the movement for national liberation, sovereign independence and the territorial integrity of Equatorial Guinea, while Equatorial Guinea has supported the legitimate seat held by the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations, together with other African brothers and countries.

Throughout the 50 years, the two countries, based on the principle of equality and mutual respect, have made frequent senior level visits, and have constantly deepened the mutual political trust through firm mutual support in matters of key importance to each one.

Throughout the 50 years, the two countries have committed to strengthening cooperation and achieving common development. China has become the greatest trading partner and the greatest export market for Equatorial Guinea. Notable successes have been achieved through cooperation in infrastructures, and now this cooperation is diversifying into multiple sectors.

Throughout the 50 years, 30 Chinese medical brigades have been sent by the Chinese Government to Equatorial Guinea, where they have provided consultations and treatment for over one million patients. China has provided a variety of grants and training courses for thousands of Equatoguineans. The Confucius Institute at the National University of Equatorial Guinea has trained over 3,900 students in the Chinese language in just four years.

These 50 years have shown that, however the international situation has changed, China and Equatorial Guinea have always sailed the same ship through well-established friendship, thus creating a model of South-South Cooperation and equal treatment between countries of differing sizes.

Looking to the future, China is prepared to work together with our Equatoguinean brothers in order to implement the significant agreements between the leaders of the two countries, link the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and the Eight Actions from the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, with the Equatorial Guinea Horizonte 2035 Development Plan, continue to strengthen the exchanges and cooperation in areas such as politics, trade, the economy and culture, with the aim of boosting the joint development of the two countries.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The National Park in Malabo, where we are gathered tonight, is a microcosm in the 50 years of friendship between the two countries. This project, invested in by the Equatoguinean Government and built by a Chinese company, has not only become an important area for leisure and recreation for citizens in the capital, but also a stunning calling card for the success of development in Equatorial Guinea. That Chinese company was one of the first to come to Equatorial Guinea to execute projects with Chinese assistance in the 1970s.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Equatorial Guinea, allow me to express my sincere gratitude and respect to each friend, each company, each institution and department which has committed and contributed to the cause of friendship between China and Equatorial Guinea during half a century. In the new era, I hope we can work together to deal with the turns of history with fresh contributions to bilateral relations.

Within the week is the Chinese New Year, the year of the rat, which symbolises skill and intelligence in my culture. To mark the occasion, I want to wish you all a Happy New Year full of happiness and fortune, and may the children be more intelligent every day!

Long live the friendship between the peoples of China and Equatorial Guinea!

Many thanks”.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office