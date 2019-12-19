World Bank supports Centres for Control and Prevention of Diseases in Africa

The aim of the world bank is to strengthen the systems of continental and regional response in combating epidemics and to promote critical priorities in public health through the centres; one in the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and the other in the Republic of Zambia.

The financing of 250 million dollars from the World Bank will allow the Africa CDC, in Zambia and Ethiopia, to strengthen the Regional Integrated Surveillance and Laboratory Networks (RISLNET) and the centres of excellence linked to the regional collaboration centres. It will also focus on strengthening the transport and processing of samples to be analysed through the network of laboratories affiliated to the Africa CDC.

The acquisition of reagents and specialist materials for the testing of samples; the development of innovative systems for the exchange of information and data regarding diseases, and the development of multimedia information products designed to raise awareness in the population regarding the risks of disease, are some of the other aims of the financing.

Africa CDC was launched in January 2017, as a specialist technical institution within the African Union charged with promoting the prevention and control of diseases in Africa.

The strategic aims of the centres include the establishment of early warning and response surveillance platforms in order to deal swiftly and effectively with all health emergencies; helping member States in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other interested parties to fill the chasms in order to comply with International Health Regulations; supporting member States in their response to health emergencies, particularly those declared international public health emergencies, and the promotion and prevention of diseases through the strengthening of health systems, the harmonisation of policies regarding the control and prevention of diseases, and the systems of surveillance in member States, while supporting States with the training of a public health workforce through epidemiological and laboratory training in the medium and long term.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office