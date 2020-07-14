General 

World Temperature Anomalies in May 2020 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 14/07/2020

Posted By: user2

• Globally, temperatures in June 2020 were 0.53°C warmer than the average June from 1981-2010, as reported by the Climate bulletin of Copernicus-ECMWF.
• Anomaly temperatures were covering almost all of the Russian Arctic, where they were the warmest June on record. Temperatures were also much above average over the central USA, north-eastern Canada, western, central and southern Africa, Caucasus and Iran, central South America, western and northern Australia.
• Temperatures above average were recorded over northern and eastern Europe. Namely, several areas of Sweden, and Finland, reported the highest June temperatures on record, while Norway had its second warmest June on record.

Source: European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations

You May Also Like

The Government and the PDGE answer the false news articles on the participation of Equatorial Guinea in the Carnival of Rio

admin Comments Off on The Government and the PDGE answer the false news articles on the participation of Equatorial Guinea in the Carnival of Rio

The African Union condemns the recent attacks by Boko Haram

admin Comments Off on The African Union condemns the recent attacks by Boko Haram

Attempt on the AU headquarters in Mogadishu

admin 0