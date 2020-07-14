World Temperature Anomalies in May 2020 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 14/07/2020

• Globally, temperatures in June 2020 were 0.53°C warmer than the average June from 1981-2010, as reported by the Climate bulletin of Copernicus-ECMWF.

• Anomaly temperatures were covering almost all of the Russian Arctic, where they were the warmest June on record. Temperatures were also much above average over the central USA, north-eastern Canada, western, central and southern Africa, Caucasus and Iran, central South America, western and northern Australia.

• Temperatures above average were recorded over northern and eastern Europe. Namely, several areas of Sweden, and Finland, reported the highest June temperatures on record, while Norway had its second warmest June on record.

Source: European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations