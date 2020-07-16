MENA Press Releases South Africa 

XiaoCheung unleashes a revolutionary flame retardant, anti-cut combat suit – FrogSkin

HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — XiaoCheung, a local company located at Hong Kong Science Park, invented revolutionary uniform, the flame retardant anti-cut combat suit – FrogSkin. It is made with world’s first cut, flame, corrosive, pilling, abrasion, tearing, UV, oil and water-resistant fabric. With all these features, it’s still able to maintain high breathability for air and water vapor with extreme comfort. XiaoCheung will supply the suit to Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF).

HKPF’s current riot control uniforms, also known as “Korean boy” is in green color and it was used for more than 10 years. It provides basic flame-resistant protection. However, its thick and loosely fit design has long been complained internally as it doesn’t match the current hot weather and threats.

Ricky Cheung, Founder and CEO of XiaoCheung, stated: “I am incredibly grateful for the new technology being deployed. It is an important milestone for the company. Our objective setting up the company is clearly reflected in our slogan – life protection for future. Our product is carefully designed to mitigate the risk of law enforcement officers worldwide. Later this year, FrogSkin will gradually be deployed to most of the law enforcement department in Hong Kong and some of the Latin America, Europe and Asian countries or regions.”

