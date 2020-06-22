Xinhua Silk Road: FAW Commercial Vehicles recruits distributors in 35 countries worldwide

BEIJING, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China FAW Commercial Vehicles, branch of FAW Group Co., a state-owned leading automaker based in northeast China’s Jilin Province, is recruiting distributors in 35 countries worldwide.

The target countries include Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia in South Asia, and Congo, Nigeria, Angola in Africa. Besides, central Asian countries like Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are also in the list.

The move of FAW Commercial Vehicles aims at expanding its overseas business. Guided by the group’s international development strategy, the company will provide potential partners with comprehensive products as well as marketing solutions and management support to ensure sustainable profit and long-term cooperation.

FAW Commercial Vehicles has been best sellers in Chinese medium and heavy truck market for three consecutive years and top in world market for 2 consecutive years.

For more details about the company’s distributor recruitment, please check the picture below.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1193937/WechatIMG362.jpg