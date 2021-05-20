XJTLU Celebrates its Past by Embarking on the Future

Today, at 18,000 students from around the globe, XJTLU is the largest joint-venture university in China. It boasts approximately 900 staff from 50 countries and regions. The University’s alumni study at global top universities and work at world-leading companies.

Key to its success is its unique blend of educational styles, enabling students to become internationally minded global citizens.

As an institution constantly looking forward, it’s fitting that XJLTU is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the launch of new academies and plans to expand outside its home province.

On Saturday, 22 May, the University will launch its Academy of Future Education, encompassing research and education activities, training for educators in and outside of the University, support for students’ educational growth, and a platform for online and onsite lifelong learning around the globe. “The future of education is not focused on teachers imparting knowledge to students, but instead on how educational institutions will support lifelong learning,” says Dr Xiaojun Zhang, Executive Dean of the Academy.

To provide tools for all learners, XJTLU and the Academy of Future Education will open the XJTLU Learning Mall to the public on Saturday, one year after its launch to University staff and students. Available offerings at www.learningmall.cn continue to grow, with partners including Adobe, Microsoft, McGraw-Hill Group, Alibaba Cloud and Digital China providing educational content, training and online certification tests.

XJTLU's Academy of Film and Creative Technology also will launch Saturday. "Partnering with media and creative industries will enable us to meet industry needs and train students and professionals to be cultural and creative industry leaders," says Professor Stuart Perrin, Associate Principal of XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang).

XJTLU’s plans include additional exploration of online-onsite educational models and expansion to other sites like China’s Greater Bay Area (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau), where the University plans to establish the XIPU Innovation and Education College (GBA).

