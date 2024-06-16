

Yaadga: In the Yatenga region, 461 artists, all categories combined, divided into performing arts, plastic arts, gastronomy, and traditional sports, will compete in talent to win qualifying tickets for the National Culture Week (SNC) scheduled for 2026 in Bobo-Dioulasso. The starting signal for the elimination rounds for the designation of representatives of the Yaadga region for the next edition of the National Culture Week was given yesterday Friday by the Secretary General (SGR) of the region representing the Governor, Kuilga Albert Zongo.





According to Burkina Information Agency, in his opening speech, the SGR praised the resilience of the troops and all the artists of the region who are committed to culturally representing northern Burkina Faso at this national event. He urged all the artists who will be selected to professionalism and self-sacrifice in order to win trophies in the various categories.





For the Secretary General of the SNC, Lanssa Moise Kohoun, the Yaadga region has always presented quality competitors, as evidenced by the various prizes obtained each edition. He added that the general management of the SNC will work to ensure that the selected teams participate peacefully in the competition.





The sponsor, Sidi Madi OuEdraogo, stressed that culture is a real springboard for peace between different communities because each troop represents hope and a catalyst for peaceful relations. All the competing troupes promise to give their best in order to qualify for the final stages in Bobo-Dioulasso.





The announcement of the results of the elimination stages will take place this Sunday, September 14, 2025, in the performance hall of the Maison des Jeunes et de la Culture de Ouahigouya (MJCO).

