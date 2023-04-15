Yaounde: DO wages war against roadside drug vendors

To fight against the consumption of illegal pharmaceutical products and contraband drugs, the Divisional Officer (DO) for Yaounde II, Daouda Ousmanou together with forces of law and order destroyed several shops involved in the sale of illicit drugs in his area of jurisdiction on April 14th.

“Tsinga, Mokolo, and other localities are known for disorder in our subdivision. Severally we have received information about the sale of these illicit drugs. Mokolo in particular because recently, people are unable to move freely and engage in their daily activities. In one or two meters you must find a place where they sell these drugs,” he stated.

The inhabitants say the consumption of these drugs has exposed the youths to mental health issues and misconduct has been the order of the day.

According to the Mayor of Yaounde II, the operation is aimed at fighting against urban disorder while protecting the health of the population.

“We have taken note of so many things happening in our subdivision. It is our wish to fight against urban disorder and thereby ameliorate the living conditions of the population.”

The makeshift structures and illegal medications were burnt at the end of the operations while the DO of Yaounde II promised to put in more effort to maintain order.

Prior to this, the Yaounde City Mayor, Luc Messi Atangana in February 2023 had prohibited the sale of pharmaceutical products in markets and shops in Yaounde.

The Pharmaceutical legislation law in Cameroon makes pharmacies the only official distribution channel for these products. The Article 53 of the law of 10 August 1990 on the exercise and organization of the profession of pharmacist provides that “any offense, display or distribution of medicines is prohibited on public roads, at fairs and markets to any person, even by a holder of the diploma of the pharmacist”.

Despite these laws and the ministry of public health’s scheme to put an end to this activity, the sale of roadside medications still prevails in the city.

