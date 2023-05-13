Youth and Civic Education Minister calls on youths to be resilient and hard-working

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Fotsou has called on the youths of the North West Region to embrace peace, hard work, and resilience in order to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.

This was on May 12 at the campus of the University of Bamenda, while officially launching the civilian component of activities leading up to the National Day, on May 20. The theme of this year’s 20th May celebration is “Defense forces and Cameroon people in harmony to safeguard peace and national unity, bedrock to a strong and prosperous Cameroon”.

The Minister stated that “the theme of this year is based on that synergy, harmony between the defense forces and the Cameroonian people. This locality chosen is the testimony of living together and also national unity”

The event saw the presence of the Minister |Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit, Mrs. Mbah Acha Rose.

This was another opportunity for the minister to hand out government support to youths within the framework of President Paul Biya’s three years special youth plan, a program that has funded over 500 youth projects in this part of the country since 2017.

A symbolic number of youth biometric cards, National flags, and other national symbols, were also handed to youth groups and others in view of empowering the youth and sensitizing them on the laws of the nation and institutions.

It should be noted that this launching comes after the inauguration of two multipurpose youth empowerment centers in Baligham and Bamendakwe this Thursday, May 13.

Source: Cameroon News Agency