

Nahouri: The Zecco customs services in Nahouri province handed over 1,150 liters of seized alcohol to six health facilities in the municipalities of Zecco and Ziou this Thursday, September 11, 2025, in Guelwongo. The regional director of Nazinon customs, AndrEa Bertille Derra/Kalmogho, handed over the donation to the special delegations represented by the first vice-presidents of the said municipalities.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the substantial quantity of alcohol was seized during the regular operations conducted by the customs services. The decision to donate the seized alcohol to health facilities was made after consultations with healthcare professionals, who advised that these products could be beneficial for infection prevention, control, and neonatal resuscitation.





Ms. Derra emphasized the importance of preventing the alcohol from being consumed by the public, stating, “This is why we decided to hand them over to the CSPS through the presidents of the special delegations because leaving this product for public consumption will harm their health.” She also lauded the customs staff for their dedication and effective collaboration with other security services.





The regional director further encouraged the local population to maintain open communication with the defense and security forces, highlighting that their primary mission is to ensure the safety of the community.





Naaba Maaltenga, the first vice-president of the special delegation of Ziou, expressed deep gratitude for the donation, noting that it significantly alleviates challenges faced by the health facilities. He acknowledged the efforts of the Zecco customs staff and the Defense and Security Forces, recognizing their role in enhancing security in the border area.





The health facilities have committed to using the alcohol solely for medical purposes, reinforcing their dedication to community health. This initiative follows a previous donation of 350 liters of alcohol to health facilities in these municipalities in December 2024.

