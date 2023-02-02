MENA Pakistan Press Releases South Africa 

Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023

Posted By: admin

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8741067

You May Also Like

Huawei Showcased Its Oil & Gas Solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Dubai

admin Comments Off on Huawei Showcased Its Oil & Gas Solutions at HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Dubai

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners reach final close on CI Energy Transition Fund I at the EUR 3 billion hard cap

admin Comments Off on Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners reach final close on CI Energy Transition Fund I at the EUR 3 billion hard cap

KlasJet acrescenta o Boeing 737 BBJ2 à sua frota exclusiva

admin Comments Off on KlasJet acrescenta o Boeing 737 BBJ2 à sua frota exclusiva