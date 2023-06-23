13th Widows Day: Cameroonian widows feeling heat in hands of husband’s family

Statistics from the United Nations, indicate that more than 258 million widows around the world are left unseen, unsupported, and unmeasured in our societies.

These women whose life partners lost their lives in one way or the other are celebrated every June 23. International Widows Day this year is the 13th edition and is being observed in Cameroon under the theme “Psychological and Economic Empowerment of Widows”.

Widows, particularly in Cameroon often experience discrimination, social isolation, and economic hardship following the death of their husbands. They may face obstacles in inheriting property, accessing education and healthcare, and participating in the workforce and many widows and their children are trapped in a cycle of poverty, vulnerability, and marginalization.

“My husband passed away 2 years ago and since then it’s been a nightmare for me. He left me with 4 children. I really suffer sending them to school. He was a carpenter and his goods were all taken by his brothers because the family says we had not completed the traditional wedding procedures” a widow, Cecilia told CNA during a discussion in Mbouda town.

This is just one of the thousands of cases many widows undergo in our societies. The Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family has undertaken some measures to improve the living standards of widows.

” First of all, widows fall under the category of vulnerable persons in Cameroon and when they lose their husbands, they are doubly affected. The Ministry of Women Empowerment and the Family has resources to help them in psycho-social assistance, and capacity building so that they set up their own businesses” declared Mrs. Motso Francisca, Director in charge of the promotion and protection of families and children’s rights at the Ministry of Women Empowerment and the Family.

Most of these women in many cultures especially in the grass field, when they lose their husbands, undergo some traditional rites which expose them to health risks. Some are left to sit on the floor, shave their hair and mourn for weeks. They spend at least a year, dressed in black. Some widows are even inherited as properties by their in-laws and even children.

Practices that are not done when men lose their wives, defenders decry.

International Widows Day is marked to raise awareness about the plight of widows worldwide and to advocate for their rights and well-being. The day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by widows and the need to address their unique social, economic, and legal issues.

