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IGAD to Convene High-Level Forum of Eminent Persons on Women, Peace, and Security

July 20, 2025

Nairobi: The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will convene a High-Level Forum of the IGAD Council of Eminent Persons (ICEP) focused on advancing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda in the region. The Forum is scheduled to take place from July 24-25, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, organized by IGAD’s

Nation to Intensify Justice Transformation, Institution Building Efforts

July 20, 2025

Addis ababa: The ongoing activities being underway to modernize judicial institutions in Ethiopia will be further intensified with a view to serve the people with resilience and kindness, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh remarked. According to Ethiopian News Agency, the Amhara Regional State Supreme Court digitalization projects that modernize the

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Sudans Resilience at AFCON Rewarded with First Win

December 29, 2025

Khartoum: With a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea, Sudan get their first AFCON win since 2012, despite having to prepare during the brutal conflict at home.

According to France24.com, Sudan’s national football team achieved a significant milestone …

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