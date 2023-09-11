General News

Politics

Business

September 11, 2023

Cocoa, gold stakeholders take steps to strengthen human rights due diligence

Stakeholders in the cocoa and gold value chain are taking proactive steps to strengthen their operations with the tenants of the Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD), a toolk…

Medical/Health Care

Eleven-day old baby undergoes successful heart surgery

September 11, 2023

An 11-day-old newborn has undergone a successful surgery to remove a catheter (foreign object) that was lodged next to her heart on Sunday at Luanda’s Cardiopulmonary Diseases Hospital Complex.

“This is the first surgery carried out on a child of th…

Sports

Arab League welcomes African Union’s membership in G20

September 11, 2023

The Arab League (AL) on Sunday, welcomed the admission of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member to the Group of 20 (G20), expressing hope that the pan-Arab organization would enjoy the same status. AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, welco…

September 11, 2023

Bui Talents Development Programme enrolls 10 boys into John Paintsil Academy

The Bui Talents Development Programme has picked five young boys in the Bui Dam’s enclave to be enrolled in the Accra-based John Paintsil Football Academy to pursue their …

Medeama wins big at maiden Ghana Football Association awards

September 10, 2023

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC swept major honours at the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) awards held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra.
Medeama, who recently won the Super Cup, picked up the prestigious club …

Technology

Entertainment

Press Releases

