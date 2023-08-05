Equatorial Guinea, Chevron Sign Aseng Agreement, Strengthening GEPetrol Participation
Malabo: The Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, in collaboration with energy major Chevron,
Equatorial Guinea President Confirms Capital Relocation to Mainland City
Malabo: Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has affirmed the relocation of the capital city from Malabo, located on
Equatorial Guinea Pair Banned for Abusing Referee at Afcon
Malabo: Equatorial Guinea captain Carlos Akapo and team-mate Josete Miranda have both been suspended for four games for abusing the
Africa Finance Corporation Expands in Central Africa as Equatorial Guinea Joins as 47th Member State
Lagos: Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s top infrastructure solutions provider, has officially welcomed the Republic of Equatorial Guinea as
US Suspends Immigration Processing for 19 Nations Amid Security Concerns
Washington: The US government has announced a suspension of immigration processing for applicants from 19 countries, citing a need to
African Development Bank Group and Equatorial Guinea Seal £58 Million Deal for Youth Employment Initiative
Bata: The African Development Bank Group and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea have inked a significant £58.61 million financing agreement
King Mohammed VI Celebrates UN Resolution Acknowledging Sahara Autonomy
Rabat: King Mohammed VI hailed a “historic victory” following the United Nations’ adoption of a resolution that recognizes the autonomy
Politics
IGAD to Convene High-Level Forum of Eminent Persons on Women, Peace, and Security
Nairobi: The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will convene a High-Level Forum of the IGAD Council of Eminent Persons (ICEP) focused on advancing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda in the region. The Forum is scheduled to take place from July 24-25, 2025, in Nairobi, Kenya, organized by IGAD’s
Nation to Intensify Justice Transformation, Institution Building Efforts
Addis ababa: The ongoing activities being underway to modernize judicial institutions in Ethiopia will be further intensified with a view to serve the people with resilience and kindness, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh remarked. According to Ethiopian News Agency, the Amhara Regional State Supreme Court digitalization projects that modernize the
Lordina supports NDC campaign in Ketu North by donating medical equipment to Afife health centre
Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, the wife of the National Democratic
Ayorkor Botchwey’s election to head the Commonwealth is victory for Ghanaian Diplomacy – Chambas
Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the African Union (AU) High Representative
Obuasi: Catholic Voices GH choral peace concert unites NPP, NDC
It was a beautiful sight to behold at the Old
Obuasi: Catholic Voices GH choral peace concert unites NPP, NDC
It was a beautiful sight to behold at the Old
President Akufo-Addo congratulates Ayorkor Botchwey on election as Commonwealth Secretary-General
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,
Business
‘Transforming Agriculture Isn’t a Choice But A Moral Obligation,’ President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Says
Addis ababa: Transforming agriculture is not a choice, but a moral obligation and national necessity,” said Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He also called for international solidarity in the sector.
According to Ethiopian News Agency, the …
‘Transforming Agriculture Isn’t a Choice But A Moral Obligation,’ President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Says
Addis ababa: Transforming agriculture is not a choice, but a moral obligation and national necessity,” said Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He also called for international solidarity in the sector.
According to Ethiopian News Agency, the …
‘Transforming Agriculture Isn’t a Choice But A Moral Obligation,’ President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Says
Addis ababa: Transforming agriculture is not a choice, but a moral obligation and national necessity,” said Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He also called for international solidarity in the sector.
According to Ethiopian News Agency, the …
PM Abiy Calls for Consistent Funding to Boost Agriculture and Infrastructure in Africa
Addis ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed emphasized the need for predictable and concessional financing in Africa to support investments in agriculture, rural transformation, infrastructure, and nutrition. The 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stoc…
Ethiopia Steps Up Food Systems Transformation Amid Global Distributions, Says PM Abiy
Addis ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, speaking at UNFSS+4, highlighted global food systems are under mounting strain from climate change, supply shocks, conflicts, widening inequalities, and economic disruptions. Whereas, the Prime Minister mentione…
Ethiopia Steps Up Food Systems Transformation Amid Global Distributions, Says PM Abiy
Addis ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, speaking at UNFSS+4, highlighted global food systems are under mounting strain from climate change, supply shocks, conflicts, widening inequalities, and economic disruptions. Whereas, the Prime Minister mentione…
United Nations Food Systems Summit Kicks Off in Addis Ababa
Addis ababa: The 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake
Ethiopia’s Coffee Sector Sees Significant Growth, Ministry of Agriculture Reports
Addis ababa: Ethiopia’s dedicated efforts to boost its coffee production
African Nations Urged to Learn From Ethiopia’s Agricultural Innovations at Melkassa Research Center
Addis ababa: Participants of the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit
African Nations Urged to Learn From Ethiopia’s Agricultural Innovations at Melkassa Research Center
Addis ababa: Participants of the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit
Government launches road map to decarbonize construction value-chain
Dr Prince Hamid Armah, the Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, has launched a road map to promote the use of low-carbon construction materials and decarbonize the building and construction sector by 2050.
The step has become necessary due to the hi…
Public Health calls on public to patronise Polio Vaccination services
Dr. Gifty Amugi, the Director of Public Health at the Western Regional Health Service, has called on parents to
NPP Flagbearer rolls out comprehensive healthcare exercise for people of Nzema-East
The office of the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has organised a health screening exercise for
Sports
Sudans Resilience at AFCON Rewarded with First Win
Khartoum: With a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea, Sudan get their first AFCON win since 2012, despite having to prepare during the brutal conflict at home.
According to France24.com, Sudan’s national football team achieved a significant milestone …
Champions League Showdowns: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter, and PSG Face Critical Matches.
LONDON: The anticipation for Champions League round 4 is building as football giants Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain prepare for crucial matches that could define their progress in the tournament. As fans and bettors alike…
CAF Awards 2024: Ghana’s Dreams FC gets Club of the Year nomination
?Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have been nominated for the Club of the Year at this year’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.
CAF, Africa’s football governing body, has announced the full list of nominees for this year’s awards, wh…
Newly appointed NSC Director?Bawah Fuseini?visits Effutu Traditional Area
Mr. Bawah Fuseini, Acting Director of the National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII.?
The visit, according to the College was to formally announce and in…
GGA organises seminar for sports journalist
The Ghana Golf Association (GGA) has organised a one-day seminar for sports journalists at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club
GBF, Boxup partnership vital in developing amateur boxing – Nettey
Mr. Mustapha Nettey, Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), says their partnership with Boxup will aid the development of
WPL: GFA, Malta Guinness announces special cash awards ahead of new season
The Ghana Football Association (GFA), together with Malta Guinness, headline sponsors of the Women’s Premier League have outlined some