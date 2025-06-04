TAMPERE, Finland, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Framery, the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing soundproof office pods, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary, a milestone that also marks 15 years since the company invented the office pod, fundamentally changing how millions work.

Framery Pod Evolution

How Framery pods have evolved over 15 years: from the original “Pömpeli” on the left through to the present-day Smart Pod models on the right

Founded in 2010, Framery was born out of the shared frustrations of working in a distracting open-plan office environment. Samu Hällfors, CEO and co-founder, then in his early twenties and working in an open-plan office, experienced firsthand the challenges of maintaining focus amidst constant noise. “The constant noise, particularly from our boss’s phone calls, was incredibly frustrating,” recalls Hällfors. “My friend and I suggested he take his calls elsewhere, and he responded, “Well, buy me a phone booth.”

Framery Smart Pods Range

Framery’s latest Smart Pods incorporate smart office solutions that address the most pressing challenges of today’s hybrid work environments.

The request ignited an idea. Since no such options existed, Framery’s founders recognized a big opportunity. In their garage, they built the first office pod prototype, affectionately named “Pömpeli” (a Finnish word for “box”). This became the world’s first commercial office pod, launched in 2010. It not only met a key need for quiet, but also created a whole new product category and the company Framery. This led to more models and continuous innovation. In 2013, Framery launched the Framery O, the first pod to achieve a 30dB speech reduction, and it remains one of the world’s best-selling pods to this day.

Framery CEO

Since those humble beginnings, Framery has grown exponentially, becoming synonymous with high quality and effective soundproof spaces. What started as a solution for a few colleagues is now a necessity for millions of knowledge workers in over 100 countries, utilized by most of the world’s leading companies, including industry giants like Nvidia, Puma, BCG and Microsoft. Today, approximately 70% of all Forbes Top 100 companies rely on Framery’s products to create more functional and productive workspaces.

Last year marked the most significant milestone for the office pod industry since Framery invented the product category with the launch of the first smart pod . Building upon Framery’s renowned acoustic privacy, these next-generation pods incorporate smart office solutions that address the most pressing challenges of today’s hybrid work environments.

“This seamless fusion of smart features with our physical pod design became a true catalyst for the industry,” says Samu Hällfors. “Just as smart features have become standard in many other product categories, we saw this as an expected and necessary evolution for office pods to truly support the modern workplace.”

Celebrating 15 years since creating the office pod industry, Framery views this milestone as a launchpad for future innovation and leadership. What began in a garage has become integral to modern workspace design, and Framery continues to drive the evolution of how we work.

