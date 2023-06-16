200 doctors, health personnel equipped with enrollment process of UHC

Universal Health Coverage, (UHC) is a concept set up by the government of Cameroon with the aim of offering its population quality care at a lower cost. Nearly 200 doctors and health medical personnel have therefore been drilled on the enrolment process of the Universal Health Coverage, (UHC).

They were trained from June 12-13, 2023 in Bafoussam by a team from the Ministry of Public Health. The session was coordinated by the Regional Delegate of Public Health in Bafoussam, Dr Chinmoun Daouda.

The team of trainers began by enlightening the health practitioners on the application to be used and then step by step on the process of online and offline enrollment which allows users to enroll even in areas where there is no internet connection.

After the theoretical training, the participants grouped themselves and went to different facilities in the city of Bafoussam to practice the lessons received.

According to the Regional Delegate, Dr. Chinmoun Daouda, you must be registered before you can benefit from the privileges offered.

Some inhabitants who enrolled stated that they were moved and encouraged by the numerous benefits awaiting them.

“It will help me a lot in taking care of my child, because in a situation where she is sick and I don’t have money at the moment, I can present the card and treat the child and pay when I am able to,”.

“I was moved to register because the lady explained to me that it can be very helpful, especially for pregnant women and children from 0-5 years. She said when you are sick or the child, you can immediately present the card and you are taken care of,” some inhabitants said

In this first phase of the UHC, the priority target is children from 0-5 years, pregnant women, and people living with HIV/AIDS.

Source: Cameroon News Agency