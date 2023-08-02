The 2023 Petroleum Fun Games (PETFUN 2023) organised by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) at the weekend ended with an exciting scene after over 40 companies competed in the friendly yet competitive field event to relieve stress and strain.

HUSS Petroleum discarded pre-tournament favourites, took firmly control of the seven-aside football competition, and eventually won the trophy, much to the surprise of many but to the admiration of the HUSS team and supporters, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk observed.

Downstream petroleum giant GOIL Company PLC was ambushed by the other competing teams and succeeded in dislodging GOIL from getting closer to any of the eleven trophies at stake until they managed to pull through to capture the swimming and table tennis trophies at the end.

With strong brass band support, GOIL’s Nana Kumi Thompson won the swimming competition after a fierce encounter, and Alexander Odoro also brashed aside others on the table tennis scout to recuse the ambition of GOIL to register it among teams with 2023 PETFUN games certificates and trophies to decorate their boardrooms.

The petroleum sector regulator, the National Petroleum Authority, attempted to control and set standards for other competitors at the 2023 PETFUN games but was brutally truncated and had to settle for a consolation trophy at the volleyball court, which they won.

Individual tenacity, skills, and manoeuvring catapulted Abdul Rahman to capture the sack race and lime and spoon games for Radiance Petroleum after the football team lost to Huss Petroleum in the finals to restore the team’s morale.

Engen Ghana Limited also demonstrated manpower to show that they have the men to defeat other teams and took away the Tag of War trophy. AXEL won the draft game, and Gabriel Tetteh of Petrosol settled for the playing cards trophy.

The organisers decorated Star Oil for being time-conscious, which is one of the strong pillars of successful business operations: arriving first and on time.

Other teams that participated in the 2023 PETFUN include Oil Space Ghana, Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis and Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, the National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO and JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

Others are Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, Engen Ghana, R and P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and Tema Fuel Company.

The rest are Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

Five camps from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs), Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs), Tank Farms, and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) participated in the 2023 PETFUN games.

Mr. Benjamin Ochere, Director of HUSS Petroleum, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that, originally, the company had interests apart from petroleum in developing core professional scouts and coaches that they set aside to frame a formidable team for the PETFUN games.

Mr. Ochere applauded AOMC for organising a good event to refresh their minds from all the pressures coming from the oil trade and activities, stating that, even though they were time conscious, it still was a bit challenging due to the number of teams.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive Officer of AOMC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk, commended all the teams and companies that participated in the 2023 PETFUN games.

He noted that the reason behind the excitement was that they missed the action due to the COVID-19 interruption, which forced AOMC to put the fun games on hold until this year. ‘This is a revival spirit among the industry players’.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah, who is also the AOMC Industry Coordinator, also commended the management of the Burma Camp Sports Complex for hosting and supporting PETFUN 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency