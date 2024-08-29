2024 ‘December in GH’ launched, targets 1.3 million visitors



The 2024 edition of the ‘December in GH’ has been launched with the target of attracting over 1.3 million visitors into the country.

It was launched by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the ‘Beyond the Return’ steering committee and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture (MoTAC).

The mandate of ‘December in GH’ is to promote Ghana as a prime destination for the December holiday season.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture said ‘This year our target is 1.3 million visitors, which is almost 150, 000 people more than we got last year and with our relentless marketing efforts spearheaded by GTA we hope to achieve that.’

He said ‘December in GH’ was a celebration of everything Ghanaian, explaining that it brings together Ghanaians, the diaspora, and global travelers to experience the vibrant traditions, music, dance, and cuisine.

Mr Mercer said the ministry remained resolutely committed to enhancing and promoting Ghana as a pre

mier destination for international and local tourists alike adding that through initiatives like ‘December in GH,’ ‘we cultivate a platform for cultural exchange, artistic expression, and economic growth.’

‘Our goal is to create harmonious synergy among tourism, arts, and culture sectors, an alignment essential to delivering authentic Ghanaian experiences to the world,’ he added.

According to him, since 2019, the tourism industry had witnessed a commendable trajectory of growth as tourist arrivals surged by nearly 45 per cent from the previous years’ figures, driven by the successful Year of Return campaign.

Mr Mercer said the upward trend underscored the importance of continuing to place Ghana on the global map as a nexus of cultural richness and hospitality.

‘I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the steering committee whose tireless dedication has orchestrated yet another promising season.

Their diligence ensures that each edition not only meets but exceeds the high expectations we set

for sharing the splendour of Ghana with the world,’ he added.

Unveiling the events, Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of GTA commended the efforts of the ‘Beyond the Return’ Secretariat and all other individuals who have partnered to make Ghana a global destination for the past few years.

‘All events that are selected as part of the ‘December in GH’ events are selected from a first call of entry which is done during the first quarter of each year and a second one around this period; they all undergo the necessary processes and deliberations by a steering committee to ensure that all events lined up on the calendar are successful and enjoyable for all people who attend.’

He encouraged Ghanaians to join in this year’s mission to give Ghana a global appeal and make all events lined up from sceneries and education through to night life and recreation a success.

Mr Daniel Asaah, Event Organiser, Little Havana said Ghana had gradually become the official holiday zone for Christmas across the world, saying ‘all these and m

ore achievements and contributions are because our events contribute to attracting many from diverse backgrounds to visit the country and contribute massively to the Ghanaian economy.’

Mr Asaah urged government to contribute more to maintain peace and security before, during and after the election to ensure a smooth and peaceful ‘December in GH’ celebration.

‘This year is an election year and I would urged government to contribute more to maintain the peace and security we enjoy as a nation before, during and after the election so we can celebrate this year’s events in peace’.

Launched in 2019 as part of ‘The Year of Return,’ ‘December in GH’ has become a cultural and tourism cornerstone.

Visitors from around the world eagerly immerse themselves in our heritage, arts, and entertainment scene.

This year’s events promise an extraordinary experience, allowing exploration of Ghana’s beauty while fostering connections with local communities throughout the festive season.

Source: Ghana News Agency