2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Black Queens to face Benin in October

The Black Queens of Ghana will compete against Benin, in the second round of qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

The Queens led by Nora Häuptle recorded a 7-0 goal aggregate against Guinea in the past week in the first round of the qualifiers.

Ghana secured a comfortable 3-0 win in Conakry in the first leg before recording a 4-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg.

A brace from Avaldsnes FC’s free-scoring midfielder, Evelyn Badu, and a goal each by Doris Boaduwaa and Princella Adubea sealed qualification for the Queens.

However, The Ghanaians were on a rampage that day and began to search for goals as soon as the whistle blew, none of their efforts were successful until Evelyn Badu, just before halftime, scored an impressive goal to confirm their superiority.

Ghana dominated the game before the opening goal, and the Guineans had to withstand a lot of pressure from players like Doris Boaduwaa, Vivian Adjei

Konadu, Princella Adubea, and Grace Asantewaa.

Nora Häuptle’s players had the upper hand, in terms of possession and chances created. The Queens would have recorded a larger margin if not for Mawa Traore’s outstanding saves in net.

Source: Ghana News Agency