2024 Pho3nix Kids Fun Run ends successful



The first edition of Pho3nix Kids Fun Run Competition has ended successfully at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park on Saturday in Accra.

The competition was exciting as future distance runners aged from five years to sixteen years exhibited their skills and talent.

The event was in partnership with Ono Sports Foundation and Pho3nix Kids with participants racing between 0n to seven kilometers.

Joseph Bankam from Sekondi in the Western Region won the seven kilometers race.

The other events were dominated by kids from the Ashanti Region who performed remarkably to win medals and cash prizes at stake ranging from GHC 500 to GHC 1000.

Ms. Mercy Jane Adorkor Pappoe, a Triathlon athlete and manager at Ono Sports said she was overwhelmed with the massive participation as this was the first event in Africa and Ghana as a whole.

She was elated that the concept and message of sports, education and healthy living have caught up with many people from all over the country.

Mr. Evans Appiah, a member of the organise

rs commended the amazing enthusiastic pupils drawn from various schools, teachers and parents as well as media.

Mr. Fiifi Appiah, CEO of Ono Sports Foundation promised that the next edition would be better as they have learnt many lessons from the event.

Source: Ghana News Agency