2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo announces 25-man squad for Sudan double-header



Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has named a 25-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming 2025 African Cup Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against the Falcons of Sudan.





The Black Stars would face Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Libya for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, October 14, 2024.





Ghana, who are third in Group F with just one point from two matches, will be looking for their first win in a very challenging group that is presently topped by Angola with six points and Sudan with three.





Niger is at the bottom of the group, with only one point.





The return of Gideon Mensah, who missed the previous two qualifiers due to injury, provides a significant boost for the Black Stars.





Two local players, Frederick Asare of Asante Kotoko and Isaac Afful of FC Samartex, were also named in the squad.





Antoine Semenyo who has been red-hot for Bournemouth in the English Premiership this season is present in the squad likewise Bilbao’s Inaki Williams and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.





The Black Stars of Ghana would face Sudan for the reverse fixture at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, Libya next Tuesday.





Full squad list:





Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacot, Frederick Asare, Lawrence Ati-zigi





Defenders: Alexander Djiku, Alidu Seidu, Tarik Lamptey, Abdul Munin, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Isaac Afful





Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Majeed Ashimeru, Ibrahim Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Osman, Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintil,





Strikers: Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew and Bradon Thomas Asante









Source: Ghana News Agency





