Josh Bilicki and Chad Finchum will each get a start in the 2ONE Pouches No. 66 NASCAR Cup Series entry

STATESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) has signed 2ONE® Nicotine Pouches (“Twenty-One”) to a multi-race sponsorship deal to conclude the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The No. 66 2ONE Nicotine Pouches / Coble Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse will race at Martinsville Speedway with driver Josh Bilicki on Sunday, November 3 and at Phoenix Raceway with driver Chad Finchum on Sunday, November 10.

2ONE® Nicotine Pouches Joins MBM Motorsports in Multi-Race Sponsorship

Vincent Schuman, CEO at 2ONE Labs, says, “With this sponsorship we are really trying to give something back to adult racing fans who are already enjoying the 2ONE nicotine pouch experience – and for consumers who might be less familiar with our flavorful pouches – we believe the 2ONE sponsorship offers a meaningful way to experience the visual of a great brand, dressed on a great team car in some truly classic races.”Josh Bilicki will race at Martinsville Speedway for the fifth time in his NASCAR Cup Series career in the Xfinity 500. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native has a best Cup finish at this track of 23rd in 2021.

“Martinsville is one of my favorite ovals on the schedule,” said the 29-year-old driver, who will now surpass 100 premier series starts. “I’m thankful to Carl (Long) and the entire MBM team for having me back for another race, as I feel consistency is key with building this program. Each race we’ve gotten a little bit better and the team continues to learn this car, so I’m very excited for Martinsville.”

Chad Finchum will make his Phoenix Raceway premier series debut in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, November 10. The Knoxville, Tennessee native has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix, including a Top 20 finish in 2019 and a Top 25 finish in 2020.

“I am really excited to get back behind the wheel at Phoenix Raceway,” said the 30-year-old racer. “It is a very fun and unique track, and being that it’s NASCAR’s championship weekend, it always adds that little extra bit of pressure and excitement. I have had some really good runs there over the years in the Xfinity Series, but this will be my first Cup start there. I am looking forward to ending the year on a strong note!”

MBM Motorsports team owner Carl Long added his comments on what the 2ONE Pouches sponsorship means to him.

“I am very proud to promote a new tobacco alternative product from 2ONE. I grew up in Roxboro, North Carolina on a tobacco farm. Many people I knew kept a dip or chew in their mouth most of the day. This product with a variety of flavors eliminates users having to drag a spit bottle around with them. I have buddies that have had a worn circle in the back pocket of their jeans for years where the can of dip stayed. I will be getting 2ONE as my must-have brand the next time I shop in a Circle K. It will easily fit the same spot in their jeans pocket!”

“Just like the variety of flavors 2ONE offers, I am proud to give a variety of drivers opportunities as well. Josh Bilicki and Chad Finchum will continue to do a good job behind the wheel for MBM.”

Long-time team partner Coble Enterprises will be prominently displayed on the hood of the No. 66 entry at Martinsville Speedway and return to the team as an associate sponsor at Phoenix Raceway.

“I would like to thank Coble Enterprises for moving their primary race sponsorship from Phoenix to Martinsville to allow 2ONE all primary locations on the car for the season finale,” said Carl Long.

The 2ONE Nicotine Pouches / Coble Enterprises No. 66 will race twice on network NBC to conclude the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Sunday, November 3 begins at 2 pm ET, and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix on Sunday, November 10 begins at 3 pm ET.

About 2ONE® Nicotine Pouches

2ONE Labs Inc.: Founded by pioneers in synthetic nicotine production, 2ONE Labs specializes in providing the most innovative tobacco-free nicotine products to adult consumers seeking an alternative to other tobacco products. For more information, contact 21Pouches.com . 2ONE® is a registered trademark of 2ONE Labs Inc., Lake Tahoe, NV. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE: 2ONE Labs Inc.

About Coble Enterprises

Coble Enterprises is a real estate investment firm based in sunny Sarasota, Florida. Coble Enterprises specializes in personalized property management for residential and commercial properties. Visit Coble-Enterprises.com for more information.

About MBM Motorsports

Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team based in Statesville, N.C., owned by Carl Long. MBM Motorsports currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Visit MBMMotorsports.com for more information. Follow the team on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

