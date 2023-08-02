

Black Stars youngster Mohammed Kudus has been named foreign-based footballer of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year at the 48th nguvu Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra.

The midfielder has won the prestigious foreign-based footballer of the Year award for a third consecutive time and the Sports Personality of the Year for the second time in a row.

The West Ham man was voted ahead of Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari and Joseph Paintsil in the foreign-based Footballer of the Year category.

Kudus is now a global star for Ghana, netting goals for his club side and the senior national team, the Black Stars.

His rise at the world stage does not come as a surprise but a source of motivation to many young footballers who aspire to be like the Right to Dream academy prodigy.

‘The Kudus Dream’ still continues for the young talent from Nima who is of high hopes of clinching the Ballon dor award years to come.

He was recently named in Chris Hughton’s 27-man squad representing Ghana at 34

th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Comfort Yeboah after a remarkable season with her club side bagged the home-based footballer of the year award for the first time.

The defender led the Techiman based-side to win the Malta Guinness Ghana Premier League, Women’s FA Cup, WAFU B Championship, and also finished fourth place in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The 16-year-old was shortlisted for the best young player of the year and Inter Club Player of the year at just ended CAF Awards following her phenomenal performance in the Champions League.

Also, Multimedia Group’s Gary Al-Smith was adjudged the Sports Journalist of the Year at the annual event.

SWAG has over the past 48 years, applauded the efforts of sportsmen, sportswomen, teams, and Federations for their contributions to the growth of sports in the country.

The awards scheme, berthed in 1975 is the longest awards in Ghana, having maintained its consistency over the years.

Full list of

awardees

Sports Personality of the Year: Mohammed Kudus

Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Male): Mohammed Kudus

Foreign-based Footballer of the Year (Female): Princella Adubea

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)-Jonathan Sowah

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female):Comfort Yeboah

Athlete of the Year (Male): James Dadzie

Athlete of the Year (Female): Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Amateur Boxer of the Year: Abraham Mensah

Club of the Year: Medeama SC

Coach of the Year: Augustine Evans Adotey – Medeama SC

National Team of the Year: Black Challenge (Amputee Team)

Administrator of the Year: Mawuko Afadzinu – Ghana Table Tennis Association

Discovery of the Year: Evelyn Dzato

Armwrestler of the Year: Grace Mintah

Table Tennis Player of the Year: Joanita Borteye

Tennis Player of the Year: Abraham Asaba

Volleyball Player of the Year: Rashaka Katadat

Swimmer of the Year: Zaira Forson

Para-Athlete of the Year: Haruna Tahiru

Dedication and Valour

Cudjoe Fianoo

Nana Fosu Gyeabour

Agartha Hagan

J

oseph Addo

SWAG Top 5 Federations

Ghana Table Tennis

Ghana Tennis

Ghana Boxing Authority

Ghana Athletics

Ghana Football Association

Long Service Award

Roseline Amoh

Maurice Quansah

Sammy Haywood Okine

George Kuntu Blankson

Barima Otuo Acheampong

Lifetime Achievement Award

K Hlodzie – Handball

Rtd Andy Sam – Football

Special and Meritorious Award

Herbert Mensah

Samson Deen

Moses Armah

Rev. Emmanuel Niiquaye

Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II

Emmanuel Frimpong

Nii Otoo Larkyne

Osei Boakye-Yiadom

Corporate Awards

Malta Guinness Ghana Limited

Adamus/Nguvu Mining

SES HD+

SWAG President’s Award

Dr Kwame Kyei – Nations FC

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

SWAG Journalist of the Year

Gary Al-Smith

Source: Ghana News Agency