599 students graduate from Nkroful Agric SHS



Five hundred and ninety-nine out of 602 final year students of the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have graduated after three years of rigorous academic training in various disciplines.

The graduation ceremony, on the theme: ‘Celebrating Graduands Achievement and Encouraging them for Greater Heights’, brought together parents, traditional rulers, old students, and other stakeholders in education.

Professor Issaka Yakubu, a Lecturer at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) School of Railway and Infrastructural Development, told the graduands to see themselves as potential future leaders and use the knowledge gained to shape Ghana and the world.

He commended the school’s management and teachers for their efforts in transforming the students and asked the graduands to be critical and innovative thinkers to create their own jobs to transform society.

Madam Gloria Biney Gontoh, the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Director of Education, who r

epresented the Western Regional Director of Education, paid glowing tributes to the school’s Board of Governors, and teachers for instituting the annual graduation ceremony.

She asked the graduands to be disciplined, hardworking, and self-reliant as their foundation for the future.

She advised them to resist peer pressure and stay away from activities that would be injurious to their health such as drug abuse, homosexuality, pre-marital sex, gambling, and abuse of social media.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Joseph Kwaw Blay, said the contribution of this year’s batch of leavers was exceptional and unprecedented in the annals of the school.

He said the students had bequeathed to the school, a staircase worth GHC90,000.00 and a -five-thousand capacity fishpond worth GHc60,000.00 as their legacy.

That was the greatest achievement of the school by students since its inception in 1972.

Mr Blay advised the graduands to be guided by experiences gained in the school to prepare them for adult life, while upho

lding the moral values of the school such as knowledge, integrity, service, and self-discipline.

Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, and an old boy of the school, said NASS had witnessed an enormous development under his tenure with a-12-unit classroom block, a boys’ dormitory, a-20-seater ultra-modern toilet facility with the help of Ghana Gas, and a new girls’ dormitory currently under construction.

The DCE donated GHC5,000.00 to support the ceremony.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in a speech read on his behalf, pledged his unflinching support for the school.

Mr Buah, also an old boy, donated 200 bags of cement in aid of a-six-unit classroom block to expand infrastructure of the school.

Chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutua V, who chaired the function, said Ghana was looking up to the graduands as the mantle of leadership would fall on them to salvage the nation from its myriads of problems.

He advised them to aim higher and pursue

higher education despite the challenges.

He congratulated parents for their efforts and advised them to continue to support their children to achieve their full potential.

