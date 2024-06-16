

Tenkodogo: 682 young soldiers officially enlisted in the ranks of the army. The parade ground of the 61st Infantry Commando Regiment (RIC) of Tenkodogo served as the setting, on Friday, for the official end-of-training ceremony of the 3rd wave of young enlisted soldiers of the 2024 class. The activity was marked by the presentation of epaulettes, the presentation to the national flag and the interventions of civil and military authorities.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the graduation ceremony for the young soldiers involved regional authorities, military officials, traditional and religious leaders, and the recruits’ families. Despite light rain at the start of the event, the program proceeded as planned.





A total of 682 young soldiers were presented with the national flag, a symbolic act marking their official integration into the National Armed Forces. According to Battalion Commander Aboubacar Dadjian, commander of the 6th Military Region, the flag presentation ceremony is a tradition in the ranks of the Burkinabe army.





It marks the end of a basic training cycle, but also the beginning of a formal commitment to serve the nation. “The training focused on developing physical skills and acquiring technical and moral knowledge, in order to prepare recruits for the demands of the field,” said Commander Dadjian.





He emphasized that the recruits demonstrated discipline and endurance throughout the training period. He also reiterated that their mission will now be to serve with loyalty and responsibility, in a demanding security environment.





Representing the government, the governor of the Nakamb© region, Colonel Aboudou Karim Lamizana, expressed his satisfaction with the mobilization of young people around national defense. He praised the recruits’ discipline and their willingness to support efforts to secure the territory.





“You are now the new blood injected into the veins of our defense and security forces. Your commitment sends a strong signal to all Burkinab¨,” declared Governor Lamizana.





He recalled that several of these recruits had already served as Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDP) in their respective localities. This career, according to him, testifies to a growing national awareness and a determination to defend the country’s interests.





The governor invited traditional and religious leaders to accompany these young people through prayers and blessings, so that their commitment is made in serenity.





During the ceremony, participants witnessed combat demonstrations, simulated attacks, military parades, and the presentation of epaulettes to new recruits. Families, veterans, and the military establishment closely followed the proceedings.





This graduation comes at a time when the National Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces are intensifying their operations to recapture territory from non-state armed groups. The massive recruitment of young volunteers aims to strengthen operational capabilities on the ground.





According to military authorities, the successive integration of new recruits constitutes a lever to improve security coverage, reduce pressure on existing units and support the stabilization efforts underway in several regions of the country.





The ceremony of the 61st RIC of Tenkodogo thus illustrates the dynamic of the rise in power of the Burkinabe army, through progressive recruitment, reinforced basic training and moral preparation of soldiers for their future mission.





In short, this ceremony marks the entry of 682 young soldiers into the ranks of the Burkinabe army. In a still fragile security context, their commitment represents significant support for the defense and security forces. The State and communities continue to rely on young people as key players in the return to peace, the restoration of state authority, and the preservation of national sovereignty.

