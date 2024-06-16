

Nyeri: Over 900 farmers from Kimunye Tea Factory have graduated after a six-month training programme on agribusiness, climate-smart agriculture, entrepreneurship, farm production improvement, and gender mainstreaming.





According to Kenya News Agency, the initiative was sponsored by the KTDA Foundation, Rainforest Alliance, and the Mount Kenya Landscape Sustainability Programme. It seeks to empower farmers with modern farming knowledge and sustainable livelihood practices. Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Nyaguthuci Primary School, Susan Kinyua of Rainforest Alliance noted that the programme targets 25,000 farmers in the Mount Kenya region, particularly in Kirinyaga and Embu counties. The objective is to support a transition from conventional agriculture to climate-smart and regenerative agriculture.





‘We are here today to celebrate farmers who have completed six months of training on improving their livelihoods through diversification initiatives. We are encouraging them to establish small-scale agribusiness enterprises that will boost their income,’ said Kinyua. For sustainability, Rainforest Alliance will continue to partner with stakeholders who interact directly with farmers and conduct follow-up activities to gauge the programme’s impact.





Chairperson of Kimunye Tea Factory Simon Njeru encouraged farmers to embrace diversification, noting that tea alone may not sustain household needs. He advised farmers to replace ageing colonial-era tea bushes with high-yielding varieties for better quality and productivity. Local farmers expressed optimism about the new knowledge, with one of the graduates, Edward Munene, saying families had long depended solely on tea for school fees, food, and other basic needs.





‘Through this training, we have opened our eyes to explore other ways of generating income. We have also learnt the importance of pooling family earnings, planning together, and investing in ventures that strengthen household unity and rural livelihoods,’ Munene said. The training also addressed climate change mitigation, encouraging dairy farmers to adopt biogas systems as alternatives to firewood and charcoal, cutting down energy expenses while reducing environmental degradation.





Another beneficiary, Juma Githinji, said the knowledge in organic and kitchen farming would help reduce costs on chemicals and ensure year-round income. ‘Having different crops means they mature at different times, giving us continuous sources of income,’ he explained. The programme is expected to transform rural livelihoods across the region, positioning farmers as key players in sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient farming practices.

