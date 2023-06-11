Abosso Goldfields Limited recycles nearly 777.3 tonnes of plastics

Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) over the past five years have generated about 777.3 tonnes of recyclable plastics for processing.

The plastic waste was taken off the firm’s site by a contractor who processed same into plastic pellets for sale to plastic manufacturing companies in Accra.

Madam Sandra Essel, Senior Environment Officer, revealed this during the commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day (WED), with schools in its operational area.

‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ was the theme for this year’s celebration.

She said the initiative by the AGL has helped to cut down the amount of plastic waste transported to landfill sites, adding, the company hoped to increase the figure as they continued to improve on their waste management practices and pursue innovative ways of beating plastic pollution.

She emphasized that the AGL as a company was contributing to the fight by ensuring that its plastic waste generated on site was segregated, stored appropriately, and recycled.

Madam Essel further said even though the journey to beating plastic pollution was an arduous one, AGL would continue to show relentless efforts in educating and creating awareness on the need to manage plastic wastes and employ stern ways of waste management practices based on reduction, reuse and recycle.

The Senior Environment Officer stressed that: ‘The fight against plastic pollution requires an all-hands-on deck approach to reach desirable results. We only have one earth; let us protect it by beating plastic pollution.’

This year’s WED focuses on solutions to plastic pollution. It is also intended to display how countries, businesses and individuals are learning to use plastics more sustainably, offering hope that one day, plastic pollution will be history.

Source: Ghana News Agency