Achimota School books ticket to 2023 NSMQ finals

Achimota School has booked the first ticket for the finals of the 2023 National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) competition. It secured 41 points as against 31 by Wesley Girls High School and 26 points by St. Louis Senior High School (SHS), in the first semi-finals contest held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The last time Achimato School went to the finals was in 2009. The contestants will have to wait for the second and third semi-final contests before they could know the school to compete with them. The second semi-final contest is between Prempeh College, Opoku Ware School and Pope John SHS. The third contest will feature Keta SHS, Mfantsipim and the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec), Legon.

Source: Ghana News Agency