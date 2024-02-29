Adansi-Asokwa District records zero maternal deaths in 2023



The Adansi-Asokwa district in the Ashanti region recorded zero maternal deaths and still birth in 2023.

Mr David Kunta, the District Director of Health Services, who announced this, attributed it to some proactive measures put in place by the directorate, which included a prompt referral system, committed midwives, the introduction of pregnancy school akin to Antenatal Care in the district.

He was speaking at the 2023 annual performance review meeting of the health directorate at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Kunta said prompt referral of cases beyond the control of health facilities to the appropriate hospitals contributed to the significant achievements.

He commended doctors, nurses and midwives in the district for their dedicated services and commitment, which was helping in the improvement of healthcare service delivery in the area.

Mr Kunta said the introduction of the pregnancy school, which was like the normal ante-natal clinic, made it possible for pregnant women to enroll, receive counselling

and other services until they ‘put to bed,’ and they receive certificates of attendance.

He said most of the health facilities in the district were facing financial difficulties due to delays in reimbursements by the National Health Insurance Authority and called for urgent actions to settle the claims.

Mr Kunta called on the Government and other well-meaning citizens from the district to help renovate health facilities for improved care.

He mentioned staff accommodation as one of the challenges facing the district and pleaded for support in that direction.

Source: Ghana News Agency