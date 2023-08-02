

The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO), has donated food items and other detergents to the Lumen Mundi School of Special Children in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The items, including bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, liquid soap, diapers, and toiletries, are to help facilitate the operations of the school and the development of the children with special needs.

The donation by the organisation was in recognition of this year`s World Children`s Day, which was held on the theme ‘For every child, every right,’ aimed at honouring children, protecting and ensuring their welfare, as well as giving them access to rightful education.

It also formed part of ADDRO’s Early Childhood Development Programme, dubbed ‘Moments That Matter (MTM)’, being implemented in six regions of the country, namely; Upper East, Upper West, Western North, Eastern, Northern, and Ashanti.

The programme, with funding support from Episcopal Relief and Development in the United States

of America (USA), aimed at contributing to a healthy mother, growth and survival of children from conception to three years.

Mr Prince Imoro Awimba, the Programmes Coordinator, ADDRO, noted that, as an organisation working in the area where the school was located and particularly focused on the development of children, it was important to complement the efforts of the Lumen Mundi Foundation, that established the school.

Lumen Mundi Foundation is a Latin term which means light of the world.

This, he indicated, would help in the realisation of the full potential of the children who were physically challenged, less privileged, and needed unusual care.

‘We were happy to know two years ago, through one of our stakeholder meetings of which the Executive Director of the school was part, that there was a centre here that takes care

of children that are physically challenged and less privileged and who, in some instances, are abandoned.

‘So, we were inspired by that, and as part of World Children’s Day this year

, we deemed it necessary to support the center so that the Foundation would continue to support and take care of the children’, he added.

Madam Margreet Carpay, Executive Director of the Lumen Mundi Foundation while expressing her gratitude to ADDRO for the donation, said she was moved by the kind gesture and was open to collaborating with them for the development of children with disabilities.

‘This donation of food and other items means so much to us because it can sustain us for months, which means that we do not have to spend that much money on food and the items donated, and we can now use the money for other things, towards the development of the children.

‘We are really grateful, and we thank ADDRO so much for this donation because these children are not as stupid as may be perceived, and together we can support them to grow and realise their potential’, she added.

