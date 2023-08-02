

The Government has issued a stern warning to people seeking to torpedo Ghana’s democratic path ahead of the December 07 General Election.

‘It will not be under my watch that any adventurer will seek to torpedo the democratic path on which we are embarked,’ President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured.

In a message to mark the 2024 Constitution Day, which falls on January 07, he said his Administration was bent on seeing to it that ‘we have a free, fair and transparent election in December 2024’.

‘You have my word! Ghana will be the victor of such an outcome, not any individual party or candidate,’ he asserted.

The Constitution Day is intended to acknowledge the nation’s collective efforts at ensuring that the tenets of democracy, rule of law and principles of constitutionalism are upheld.

It is designed to remind the citizens of their collective commitment to a regime of uninterrupted constitutional order.

The Fourth Republic has now endured far longer than any of the three previous republics, which w

ere all cut short by military interventions.

Ghana goes to this year’s polls with its reputation at stake as it seeks to consolidate its enviable record as the beacon of democracy and good governance in the West African sub-Region.

Analysts have described the elections as very critical in the nation’s pursuit to advance the Rule of Law and constitutional rule.

Over the last three decades, the West African nation has conducted eight successful elections under the Fourth Republican Constitution – a feat that has helped to cement peace and stability amid the growing political instability in the sub-Region.

‘I have spent my adult life fighting for our individual and collective rights, and it is, therefore, gratifying to note that the nation’s adherence to democracy has not waned.

‘We know that there are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us, and, as we have seen in recent times, democratic structures of governance are capable of accommodating the most difficult of circumstances,’ the President stat

ed.

He entreated all stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties and their leaders, the electorate and citizenry, to work assiduously to consolidate Ghana’s democracy to maintain the nation’s pride of place on the continent as a model of democracy in Africa.

‘At the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidates, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all.

‘That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation,’ he stated.

Source: Ghana News Agency