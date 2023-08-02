AFA President Charles Osei Asibey honoured in Benin



Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has been honoured by the Benin Armwrestling Federation following his contribution to the development of the sport.

He received the honour during Benin’s National Armwrestling Championship held at the University of Abomey-Calavi.

Mr Geremie Gbegniho, President of the Benin Armwrestling Federation speaking during the event expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the AFA President for honouring his invitation to witness the grand occasion.

He said Mr Osei Asibey, who doubles as Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) had played a vital role in the growth of Armwrestling not only in Benin, but the continent at large.

Mr. Gbegniho said Armwrestling had now become a well-known sport following the work done by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, which was under the leadership of Mr. Osei Asibey.

The AFA President in his acceptance speech thanked the Benin Armwrestling Federation for the recognition and pledged his

continuous support to the development of the sport.

He appealed to the athletes to train and take instructions from their coaches as the 13th Africa Games approaches.

‘You need to take your training seriously because you will soon be competing in the Africa Games and you will have to win medals so that your government can recognize you,’ he advised.

A certificate, plaque and portrait were presented to Mr. Osei Asibey as a sign of honouring his contribution in the sport.

The President was accompanied by AFA Junior Referee Abigail Fremah who officiated in the final matches of the championship and the Chairman of the AFA Media Committee, Kenneth Odeng Adade.

Source: Ghana News Agency