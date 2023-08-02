

Black Stars left back, Baba Rahman says his decision to turn down the recent call-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) tournament is as a result of injury concerns.?

This follows the recent squad announcement by Coach Chris Hughton which had raised concern as to why the player was not part of the team.

A statement from the club PAOK defender said ‘I just wanted to say that decision to opt out of the AFCON was solely based on footballing reasons and nothing else.?

‘Playing for my country would always be the highest point of my career and every time I have been lucky to wear the shirt I have given my all.’

He said he had been battling injuries and recovery times which he felt was slowing down the progress of his professional career.

‘The life span of a footballer is very short and sometimes we have to make these tough calls for the general interest of the nation we love the most and that of career to enable longevity,’ he said.?

The former Chelsea man pledged his support for the Black Stars as th

ey seek to end the over 40-year trophy drought.?

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Source: Ghana News Agency