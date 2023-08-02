By Biwah Bryan

The Confederation of African Football has released their top 10 players to watch in the 2023 edition of the African Nations Cup.

One of the standout players included Vincent Aboubakar, the captain of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Aboubakar was the top scorer in the 2021 edition of the Afcon, which was hosted in Cameroon and currently has an impressive record of 11 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances for his Turkish club, Besiktas.

Another player who made the list is 31-year-old Sadio Mane, the defending champion with Senegal and the best player in the previous edition of the AFCON.

Mane is the captain of the Senegalese team and a crucial player for the Teranga Lions.

Also included is 27-year-old Serhou Guirassy from Guinea, who plays in the German Bundesliga and had scored 17 goals in just 14 league games this season.

Other notable players who made the list include African Ballon d’Or winner Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as well as Sebastien Haller, Mohamed Amo

ura, Azzedine Ounahi, Mohammed Kudus, Mohamed Salah, and Peter Shalulile.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

The Black Stars of Ghana will test their strength against Namibia in an international friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8 ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.?

The friendly encounter would help Coach Chris Hughton assess his men after rigorous training sessions over the past few days.?

Both teams would round up their preparations with the tough encounter before leaving to Ivory Coast as title contenders.?

26 players trained with Black Stars team during the four-day camping, with the exception West Ham star Mohammed Kudus who was yet to report.?

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique while Namibia would also face Tunisia, South Africa and Mali in Group E.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January,2024 to 11th February,2024?

Source: Ghana News Agency