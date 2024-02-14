AFCON 2023 top goalscorer suspended by federation for indiscipline



Emilio Nsue, captain of the Equatorial Guinea national team and teammate, Ivan Salvador, have been suspended by the country’s football federation until further notice.

The AFCON top goalscorer and the Miedz Legnica forward were sanctioned due to ‘unpleasant incidents’ before, during, and after the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, the federation said in a press release.

It noted that the players were involved in an incident which the Ivorian Police had to intervene in. The situation caused a delay in the return of the team back to Equatorial Guinea, the football federation indicated.

The sanction came among other structural changes in the national team.

Equatorial Guinea were one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Nzalang Nacional advanced to the round of 16 before being eliminated by Guinea.

Emilio Nsue scored the tournament’s only hat trick and finished as the top goalscorer of the 34th AFCON.

Source: Cameroon News Agency