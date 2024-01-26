AFCON: ‘Score more and concede less’ – Song on strategy against Nigeria



Rigobert Song’s game plan against Nigeria on Saturday will center on avoiding to concede goals.

The Indomitable Lions’ coach told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Friday that efforts will be made ‘to score more and concede less’.

‘It is true that we have conceded six goals, but we will get the right formula tomorrow’ Song enthused.

In the group stage, Cameroon played a 1-1 tie with Guinea, bowed to Senegal in a 3-1 defeat, but emerged victorious against Gambia in a 3-2 thriller.

‘I believe that we are here for the tournament to go as far as we can’ Song said, noting that he is not afraid of Nigeria. ‘If we’re able to achieve this stage, it is not by chance’ he stated.

The coach confirmed the presence of Aboubakar and Clinton. ‘Since Aboubakar and Clinton trained yesterday, it means they are ready for the game.’ The two players had been sidelined by injuries for the entire first phase of the tournament.

The match against Nigeria will be played at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in A

bidjan at 9pm, with the winner proceeding to face either Angola or Namibia in the quarter-final.

Source: Cameroon News Agency